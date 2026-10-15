Contestants in Pringles contest can earn an urn for eternity

Diehard fans of Pringles can show their undying love for the popular potato chip for eternity -- with a can-shaped urn and a supply of chips for “the afterlife.”

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The brand is asking fans to sign a “will and taste-ament” with one person eligible to win a custom-made Pringles urn, plus a 200-year supply of chips to enjoy in the great beyond.

The morbid promotion kicks off Pringles’ Halloween campaign, called “Once You Pop, the Pop Don’t Stop.” The annual promotion, which featured “Duck King” last year and Sabrina Carpenter’s chip-made love interest in a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year, is taking a darker turn this time around.

Co-created by BBDO New York and Weber Shandwick, “Once You Drop” will air across social channels and online video, Adweek reported.

How deep does your love for @Pringles go? The brand has tapped real funeral director and TikTok star, Dan the Funeral Man, who encourages fans to sign the “Last Will and Taste-Ament” online. One winner will receive an original Pringles urn and a 200-year supply of Pringles https://t.co/8WYGWIsMYF — ADWEEK (@Adweek) October 13, 2026

Fans can enter the contest at onceyoudrop.com through Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the company said. The winner will be announced around Halloween.

In a news release, the company said the promotion was inspired by the real-life story of the man who invented the Pringles can.

Fredric John Baur, an organic chemist and food storage scientist for Procter & Gamble, invented the can during the 1960s and won a patent for the tubular, vacuum-sealed container in 1970. When he died in 2008 at the age of 89, some of Baur’s ashes were placed in a can of original flavored Pringles.

The ad opens with TikTok star Dan the Funeral Man -- Dan Madden, who is a real funeral director in Salem, Ohio -- checking a casket to make sure it is ready, Adweek reported. He then explains how one fan will be able to earn a place in Pringles’ history by signing the “last will and taste-ament” document.

“It was so important for us creatively that we brought authenticity and the right tone to this iconic piece of brand history, which made Dan the perfect partner,” Allyson Hoar, executive creative director at Weber Shandwick, told Adweek. “As an actual funeral director, he brings real-world experience, a unique sense of humor, and a playful spirit to this campaign.”

Mauricio Jenkins, salty snacks brand and content lead at Mars Snacking North America, said in a statement that Pringles has always been “about the joy of the unexpected.”

“This campaign takes our ‘Once You Drop’ campaign tagline literally: the pop don’t stop, not even once fans ‘drop,’” Jenkins said. “Leaning into Halloween’s dark humor and Gen Z’s taste for absurdist storytelling, we’re putting Pringles on the salty side of Halloween and rewarding the ultimate fan in the most lasting way possible, by making the Pringles can part of their legacy.”

The promotion is open to legal United States residents residing in the fifty states and the District of Columbia who are 18 or older at the time of entry.

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