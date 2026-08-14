Corn kid helps launch MLB Field of Dreams game; Hall of Fame players emerge from cornfield

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins walk out of the cornfield prior to a game at Field of Dreams on August 13, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Where else can a kid who loves corn find his heaven other than a farm in Iowa?

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Tariq, who professed his love for corn and went viral for it in 2022, helped introduce the Field of Dreams game for the MLB on Thursday night.

Tariq became a national phenomenon when he spoke with Julian Shapiro-Barnum at a food festival for an Instagram series, the “Today” show explained in 2023.

“For me, I really like corn,” Tariq ex “Ever since I was told that corn was real, it tasted good. But when I tried it with butter, everything changed.

“Look at this thing. I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” he added.

He was 7 years old then. Fast forward four years, Tariq may have grown up, but he hasn’t grown out of his love for corn.

Tariq was not the only one who emerged from the cornstalks before the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies near the farmland where the 1989 film was shot.

Kevin Costner did not attend this year as he did in 2021, but he narrated the pregame video. Then both teams came out of the corn together, with Byron Buxton sharing a quote from the film, originally spoken by James Earl Jones: “The one constant through all the years has been baseball,” according to The Associated Press.

Then, 26 members of the baseball Hall of Fame also came out, including former Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt and former Twins catcher Joe Mauer, the AP reported.

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