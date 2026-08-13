Country music singer Colt Ford reveals scary tour bus crash

The country music singer said he broke his shoulder when his tour bus crashed in Germany.

Country music singer Colt Ford said he broke his shoulder recently when his tour bus crashed in Germany.

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Ford, 56, shared a photograph on Wednesday of the bus, whose windshield was severely damaged, on his social media platforms. The fender on the passenger’s side of the vehicle is also damaged.

A man is shown preparing a stretcher to navigate the busted windshield.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

“One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for a single release the next thing you know your bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by first responders,” Ford wrote. “The crew is a little banged up but we’re all still here.”

One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release the next thing you know your Bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by First Responders. The crew is a little banged up but we’re all still here. pic.twitter.com/9bgUPFSnLg — Colt Ford (@coltford) August 12, 2026

The rapper and former professional golfer from Athens, Georgia, was born Jason Farris Brown. He suffered a heart attack in 2024.

The exact location of the crash in Germany was unknown.

According to Wide Open Country, the band was traveling to Ballenstedt, Germany. The band has a Saturday concert date at Tailgate X that day, according to Ford’s website.

Several hundred people responded with well wishes within 30 minutes of the news. Among them were George Birge, LoCash and Meghan Patrick, according to A Taste of Country.

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“While I am so relieved you’re alive, I am so sorry for all of this brother,” Patrick wrote. “You’ve had more than your share of hard times and Mitchell (Tenpenny) and I are praying for you. Here to help any way we can.”

Ford and his crew return to the United States for an Aug. 19 concert at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

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