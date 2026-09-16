Couple left child who ate THC gummy home, attended LSU game: police

Mary Cormier and David Butts are facing charges after allegedly leaving a child who had eaten a THC gummy at home while they attended a football game.

Police in Louisiana said that a couple left their 4-year-old child at home after he consumed a THC gummy. They went to a college football game.

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Scott Police Department said Mary Cormier and David Butts knew the child had eaten the gummy but, instead of getting medical help, left the child in the care of another juvenile and went to the LSU game against Louisiana Tech in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Cormier and Butts came home after about eight hours and found the 4-year-old breathing but unresponsive, police said.

The child was then taken to a hospital and was eventually admitted to an intensive care unit.

Cormier and Butts were both charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, child desertion and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, police said in a news release.

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