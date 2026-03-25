COVID variant emerges: What you need to know

FILE PHOTO: The CDC said another COVID variant has emerged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new COVID variant had emerged in the U.S.

The variant, called BA.3.2, was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 22, 2024, and as of this February, it has been reported in 23 countries.

The information came from a study published last week in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, according to the University of Minnesota’s CIDRAP publication.

The World Health Organization (WHO) categorized the variant as one “of interest” last year, as well as “potentially emerging,” the Mirror reported in September.

It was detected in nasal swabs from four travelers, three airplane wastewater samples, clinical samples, and 132 wastewater samples from 25 states, the CDC said.

The first positive test came last June from a traveler who went through San Francisco International Airport, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The person came from the Netherlands, according to CIDRAP.

The Independent said it is descended from the omicron variant and the current vaccines, which only target JN.1’s subvariants, may not protect against the virus. The news outlet said “there are dozens of variants spreading” currently.

While it is spreading, it is not the dominant strain, and it doesn’t appear to be surging, the Chronicle reported.

The California Department of Public Health said that COVID-19 activity “remains very low statewide,” according to the newspaper.

It also does not appear that the BA.3.2 variant causes a different illness than other mutations.

The CDC said BA.3.2 has been found in

California

Connecticut

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Wyoming

©2026 Cox Media Group