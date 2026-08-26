Cyclospora outbreak: Confirmed cases swell to 17,180

The cyclosporiasis outbreak continues to grow, with more than 17,000 confirmed cases across the U.S.

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Of the 17,180 cases, there have been 922 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to the data released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The total is 1,464 higher than last week, Reuters reported.

The illness, caused by the Cyclospora parasite, has been found in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

Michigan has the highest case count with 14,277, but it grew by only 3%, which Reuters said may indicate the outbreak is slowing.

The CDC noted that case counts could be higher, as the numbers provided by the agency only consider lab-confirmed cases. The CDC is aware of at least 11,844 cases that have not been lab-confirmed or need more investigation.

Additionally, there may be more people sickened who have not been reported because they did not need medical care and were not tested.

Reuters said the outbreak is the largest foodborne illness in recent U.S. history.

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