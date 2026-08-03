Cyclosporiasis outbreak: 2 deaths linked to illness

Two people have died after an outbreak of cyclosporiasis.

Two people have died as part of the outbreak of Cyclospora in Michigan.

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The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said both patients had underlying health conditions that may have been affected by the illness and dehydration, The Associated Press reported.

No other information will be released, the department said.

CNN reported that typically deaths from cyclosporiasis are not common.

There have been more than 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data released on July 28.

There are another 11,500 cases that have not been lab-confirmed, the agency said.

The outbreak, connected to five states, has been linked to lettuce served at Taco Bell locations, the AP reported.

A microscopic parasite called Cyclospora can contaminate fresh food or water and cause the illness called cyclosporiasis, which can lead to severe diarrhea.

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