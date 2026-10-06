Dennis Franchione, who coached at TCU, Alabama, Texas A&M, dies at 75

The longtime college football coach, who led TCU, Alabama and Texas A&M, died on Oct. 6. He was 75.

Dennis Franchione, whose career as a head college football coach included stops at TCU, Alabama and Texas A&M, died on Tuesday, his family announced. He was 75.

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Franchione died in Austin, Texas, after a decade of fighting cancer, his family told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his kidney in 2016, and was in remission, according to the newspaper. In 2021 he received a more serious diagnosis but prevailed again.

Family friends told the Star-Telegram that Franchione’s cancer returned earlier this year and he was moved to hospice care in October.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of former TCU Head Coach Dennis Franchione and offer our deepest condolences to Coach Franchione's family. https://t.co/oCrL2KR9CR https://t.co/YoH4xv2Qhx — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 6, 2026

“TCU mourns alongside the Franchione family at the passing of ‘Coach Fran,’” TCU athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. “Our fortunes as a department would not be what they are today without the efforts of Coach Franchione, his staff, and players. Beyond his talent as a football coach, he was a beloved father, mentor, and friend to so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kim, and the entire Franchione family.”

Respected as an innovative mind on offense, Franchione led nine teams to conference championships and bowl games, ESPN reported.

Known throughout his career as an offensive innovator, Franchione led nine teams to conference championships and bowl games. He coached 40 years, beginning as an assistant at Kansas State in 1978, and he compiled a 213-135-2 overall record over 30 seasons as a head coach. He was 127-110 in 20 seasons at the Division I level.

In 1998, Franchione took over a TCU team that went 1-10 the year before and fashioned a 7-5 record and a Sun Bowl victory against USC, the Star-Telegram reported.

It was the Horned Frogs’ first bowl victory since 1956, according to ESPN.

Franchione left TCU for Alabama, staying for two seasons, according to the sports news website.

He left for Texas A&M in 2003 after a 10-3 record with the Crimson Tide.

Remembering Coach Dennis Franchione and the memories he gave Alabama Football. Rest in peace, Coach Fran. Forever part of the Crimson Tide story. https://t.co/sclok0gt1w — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 6, 2026

Franchione was involved in a scandal at A&M in 2007 when the coach acknowledged reports that his personal assistant was sending inside information to boosters who paid $1,200 a year to get the emails.

Franchione was cleared of wrongdoing but resigned after a 38-30 win against Texas gave the Horned Frogs a 7-5 mark.

The Aggie family mourns the loss of former Texas A&M head coach Dennis Franchione. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Fran’s family, friends and all those he impacted. Rest in peace, Coach. ❤️ https://t.co/o0xtBF6kzS — TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 6, 2026

He had a 32-29 record as the Aggies’ coach.

Players Franchione coached included Pro Football Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Brian Urlacher.

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