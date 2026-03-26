Disney announces its 2026 Legends

FILE PHOTO: Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company, appears at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California, on August 09, 2024. Iger has been named one of the Disney Legends for 2026. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Disney)

Stars from the world of music, sports, television, movies, and Broadway are being honored for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

The Walt Disney Company announced the 2026 Disney Legends on Thursday.

They include:

Chris Berman

Jerry Bruckheimer

Susan Egan

Eric Goldberg

Anne Hathaway

Bob Iger

Kim Irvine

Dwayne Johnson

Jonas Brothers

Lin Manuel Miranda

Alan Tudyk

Berman was selected as a Legend for being one of the first on ESPN when it launched.

“During his time with ESPN, Chris has covered everything from the World Series and the Super Bowl to Monday Night Football and the U.S. Open,” the company said.

He was already inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (2010) and had been named National Sportscaster of the Year several times.

Bruckheimer is known for such films as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, “Top Gun,” “National Treasure,” and so many more. But his slate of hits is not just on the big screen; he also produced “some of the most successful television series of the past 25 years,” including the original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and all of its spinoffs. Disney said his career has spanned more than 50 years and produced more than 2000 hours of television alone.

Egan gave her sultry voice to bring Megara to life in the animated film “Hercules,” but she also originated the role of Belle on Broadway in Disney’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.” But she isn’t just known for her Disney roles; she also headlined on Broadway in “Cabaret,” “State Fair,” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” She has also appeared at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and Hollywood Bowl. She is the Official Godmother of the Disney Destiny for the Disney Cruise Line.

Goldberg is an animator who brought the characters we’ve grown up with to life. He was the first animator when “Aladdin” was in development and while Robin Williams, who is another Disney Legend, gave Genie his voice and soul, it was Goldberg who made Genie the shape-shifting character he was, translating Williams’ voice acting to paper. He also worked on “Pocahontas,” “Hercules,” and even the Emmy award-winning short film “Once Upon a Studio,” and led the animation for the Donald Duck episode of the “Hot Ones.”

Hathaway got her big break in Disney’s “The Princess Diaries” and its sequel before she appeared in several award-nominated and winning projects, such as Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland." She is an Oscar winner for her role in “Les Misérables.” Hathaway will next appear in “The Devil Wears Prada 2″ in May.

Iger recently retired as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company after more than 20 years and is now being named a Legend. He grew the company by acquiring Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox and expanded its theme park footprint with the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort. During his tenure, several films, including “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Frozen,” broke earnings records. He also invested and pushed limits with technology, launching Disney+ streaming service in 2019. He started as a weatherman on a local television station and then moved to production at ABC in 1974.

Irvine is not only a Legend, but she is also a legacy, the daughter of Disney Imagineer and Legend Leota Toombs, who was also the face of Letoa and “Little Leota” in the Haunted Mansion. Irvine calls herself a “Disney Child” and worked for the company for more than five decades, finally retiring in 2025 during the 70th anniversary of Disneyland. She started as a model builder and painter at WED Enterprises in California, painting “It’s a Small World” dolls, and attaching feathers to the birds of the “Enchanted Tiki Room” before building scale models for Walt Disney World. When the beloved Haunted Mansion was given a Tim Burton overlay, Irvine, who calls herself a “second-generation Imagineer,” was asked to voice the same character her mother did so many years before.

Johnson, known as The Rock, had a career “defined by breaking stereotypes,” first losing his dream of a football career, then becoming a professional wrestling legend, then breaking into acting, and becoming the highest-paid leading man in Hollywood, appearing in more than 40 films spanning several genres. He is also a producer of films, television, and digital programming through his Seven Bucks Productions, so named because of the last $7 he had in his pocket, which led him to reinvent himself as a wrestler. Johnson has given his voice to Maui in “Moana” and sang the Miranda-written song “You’re Welcome.”

The Jonas Brothers became household names thanks to their music, on albums such as “It’s About Time,” and “A Little Bit Longer,” but they found more fans through Disney with the company’s “Camp Rock” in 2008. More than 10 million people watched the premiere, which ended up making them more than a New Jersey band made up of brothers. They became superstars, the company said. They went solo, each having separate projects, but they came back together in 2019 with their Platinum record “Happiness Begins.” They received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Miranda is one award short of an EGOT. He has the Emmy, the Grammy and the Tony, but not yet an Oscar, despite being nominated for the latter. Disney called him “a modern-day Renaissance man” and was the creator of the smash hit “Hamilton.” It was in the midst of “Hamilton” rehearsals that Miranda was asked by Disney Executive Vice President Tom MacDougall, who was heading up music for the company’s animated movies, to work on songs for “Moana.” Miranda said that his career was inspired by “The Little Mermaid” and other Disney films, so it was a full circle. He was nominated for an Oscar for “How Far I’ll Go.” He also penned the music for “Encanto,” including the showstopper “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which has been streamed more than 100 million times.

Tudyk, a student of Juilliard, is the voice of everything from a king to a chicken. As Disney said, he is one of the company’s go-to voice actors." He gave an Ed Wynn-inspired voice to King Candy in “Wreck-It Ralph” and was the rooster Hei-Hei in “Moana,” and has been in every Disney animated movie since 2012. He’s been on Broadway opposite Kristin Chenoweth in “Epic Proportions” and in “Monty Python’s Spamalot” as Lancelot. He has a cult following from his roles in the short-lived series “Firefly” and its film spinoff, “Serenity.” He has even lent his voice to “Star Wars” as K-2S0 in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Andor.”

The Disney Legends will be honored during a ceremony at the D23 convention in Anaheim later this year. Ryan Seacrest will host.

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