Disney+ releases key films to watch before ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Winston Duke, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Danny Ramirez, Simu Liu, Anthony Mackie, Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, Tenoch Huerta, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden speak onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is as vast — as well — a universe. So if you have not watched every MCU movie, show and short, or if you’ve seen them a million times but want a refresher, where should you start?

[ Read more trending news ]

Disney+ has released a list of more than a dozen movies for fans to watch before “Doomsday” hits theaters in December.

Forbes noted that Disney has done this before, but also pointed out that this time, it may have clues hidden in plain sight, since some of the movies feature characters not listed as part of the “Doomsday” lineup yet.

So what movies are on the “must-see” list before December?

It starts with 2000’s “X-Men” that introduced the world to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier.

It’s followed by the sequel “X2,” then “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011).

Here’s the complete list:

X-Men (2000)

X2 (2003)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Avengers: Infinity War(2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Loki Seasons 1-2 (2021-2023)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Deadpool and Wolverine (2024)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Thunderbolts* (2025)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

In all, 14 films and one television show need to be watched before mid-December, IGN reported. While that is a lot, and hours upon hours upon hours of viewing, it is still much shorter than the 38 movies and several television series.

IGN noted that some films that viewers would expect to be on the list are not, such as the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and “WandaVision.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” will hit theaters on Dec. 18.

©2026 Cox Media Group