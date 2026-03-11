Disneyland hazmat incident sickens 7 employees

FILE PHOTO: Star Tours at Disneyland in April 2022. Odors from building materials in a backstage area near the ride sickened several park employees and forced the temporary closure of Tomorrowland. No guests were affected.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — An odor backstage at Disneyland caused several employees to become sick.

The odor made the cast members dizzy and short of breath on Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The hazmat incident occurred backstage in Tomorrowland near Star Tours, Anaheim Police said.

Several cast members were treated by paramedics at the park and released; seven were taken to area hospitals, KTLA reported.

No park guests were injured, but several attractions were closed, and a portion of Tomorrowland was shut down for part of the day.

Disneyland officials said that building materials being used by a contractor caused the odor.

