Dolly Parton: Launch of ‘Dolly Dolls’ tied to late singer’s new museum

Dolly Dolls: New dolls depicting country music legend Dolly Parton went on sale on Tuesday. (Integrity Toys)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dolly Parton continues to make an impact on the music world and in pop culture.

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A set of three 12-inch dolls depicting the late Queen of Country Music was released on Tuesday by Integrity Toys, and two of the models have already sold out online.

The third doll is available only at the Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville beginning on Sept. 29, when the museum officially opens on the third floor of Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel. The museum and Integrity Toys collaborated to produce the dolls, which have suggested retail prices between $165 and $185.

Parton, who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, actively worked with Integrity Toys for more than a year to design the dolls, according to Country Insider.

The Dreamin’ in Gingham doll ($165) was limited to 2,000 dolls and featured Parton in a gingham-and-denim outfit as she held a rhinestone guitar.

78th Emmy Awards: Reba McEntire performs emotional tribute to Dolly Parton ]

The World on Fire doll ($175), also limited to 2,000, is modeles after an outfit the “Jolene” singer wore to the 2023 ACM Awards show.

Although both models sold out online, they are available -- while supplies last -- at the museum, according to Parton’s website.

The Diamond in a Rhinestone World doll ($185) is limited to 1,200 models. The rhinestone-laden white suit matches the apparel in one of the museum’s exhibits.

“I have come a long way from that cabin in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, but I am still the same girl of many colors that I was then,” Parton wrote in a statement before her death. “I am so excited to have my newest tiny tassel top to share with all of you. Her corn silk colored hair has come a long, long way too!”

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