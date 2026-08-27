Dolly Parton: Miley Cyrus posts emotional tribute to godmother

File photo: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus appeared together at the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2019.

The life of the late country music legend Dolly Parton continues to be celebrated, but Miley Cyrus’ heartfelt words about her godmother might be the most personal of all.

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The “Flowers” singer posted a moving tribute to her mentor on social media, writing that “I will always love her and want to make her proud.”

Parton, 80, died on Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share,” Cyrus wrote. “Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.



What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then… pic.twitter.com/VFV6MohLto — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 26, 2026

Cyrus, 33, and Parton had a relationship that deepened through the years, Rolling Stone reported. Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, had asked the “Jolene” singer to be his daughter’s godmother before she was born on Nov. 23, 1992.

More than a decade later, Parton appeared as “Aunt Dolly” in four episodes of “Hannah Montana,” Miley Cyrus’ breakout television show. According to IMDb.com, Parton appeared in four episodes of the series, including one during the show’s debut season of 2006.

Her appearance in a 2007 episode was a clever parody of one of Parton’s most famous songs -- the episode was called “I Will Always Loathe You,” a play on Parton’s 1974 hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

Parton would appear in two more episodes of the show in 2010, according to the movie and television database site.

Miley Cyrus and Parton have sung together through the years, with the pair collaborating on “Rainbowland” in 2017 and “Wrecking Ball” in 2023, E! Online reported.

“There’s this unspoken ‘I’ve got your back,’ and anything that would ever happen, I know she could pick up,” Cyrus told E! News of their relationship in 2022. “She’s so professional, she’s so on top of it.”

In 2024, the two singers learned they were actually related.

During an interview on “Access Hollywood,” Parton learned that she and Cyrus were seventh cousins, one generation removed.

The records were verified through Ancestry.com. Parton and Cyrus share a common relative, a man named John Brickley, who lived in Blount County during the early 1800s. That is approximately 20 miles from Dollywood, E!Online reported.

“Well, we’re so close, Miley and I, I thought we would have been at least third cousins, 10 times removed,” Parton told the entertainment news website.

Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2013, Cyrus called Parton as one of her biggest role models.

“Dolly knows what she is. She’s smart,” Cyrus said. “She literally came from nothing, and now you go anywhere in the world, and they know Dolly Parton. It’s like, don’t let people’s judgment define who you are. Don’t read the comments and get nervous. Know who you are.”

Returning to the present, Cyrus said that she still had “an angel by my side.”

“What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong,” Cyrus wrote on social media.

0 of 50 Dolly Parton NASHVILLE - 1965: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1970: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1972: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton 1974: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage with an acoustic guitar in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1975: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage wearing a yellow dress in circa 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton at a press reception at the Hilton Hotel, London, 1976. (Photo by Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) (Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) Dolly Parton UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) (David Redfern/Redferns) Dolly Parton Portrait of Dolly Parton at the Holiday Inn in Chicago, Illinois, April 30, 1977. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton 20th May 1977: Country music queen Dolly Parton is back in London after performing at the King's Theatre, Glasgow, at a Scottish Royal Jubilee Television Special in the presence of the Queen, she now commences on a tour of Britain and the continent. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Dolly Parton UNITED STATES - AUGUST 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - 1978: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Dolly Parton (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in a scene from the film 'Nine To Five', 1980. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Dolly Parton NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1981: Dolly Parton circa 1981 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images) (REP/IMAGES/Getty Images) Dolly Parton PIGEON FORGE, TN - 1993: American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood circa 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in publicity portrait for the film 'Rhinestone', 1984. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Dolly Parton American country music singer and actress Dolly Parton poses with a People's Choice Award, March 13, 1988. She wears a white sequinned dress with transparent shoulders and long earrings. (Photo by Fotos International/Robert Scott/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1989: Singer and Actress Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton on the set of the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, May 15, 1991. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LONDON - JANUARY 17: American singer Dolly Parton poses for photographers at the Churchill Hotel to promote her new single "If" on January 17, 2003 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Dolly Parton BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: Dolly Parton performs at Bournemouth International Centre on September 6, 2011 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Harry Herd/WireImage) (Harry Herd/WireImage) Dolly Parton SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dolly Parton performs live on stage at Allphones Arena on November 15, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) (Don Arnold/WireImage) Dolly Parton LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Dolly Parton performs on stage at the Echo Arena on June 8, 2014 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) (Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) (Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Recording artist Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/ACM2016) Dolly Parton PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 15: Singer-songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman Dolly Parton performs during Dolly Parton Pure & Simple Tour at Mann Center For Performing Arts on June 15, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) Dolly Parton THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0518 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on August 23, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Honoree Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Dolly Parton accepts the MusiCares Person of the Year award onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Through the years Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Katy Perry (L) and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Dolly Parton attends a press conference before a performance celebrating her 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings" on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) Through the years Nile Rodgers and Dolly Parton attend We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) Through the years In this screengrab released on April 18, Dolly Parton speaks at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) (Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) Through the years Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Record holder FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Parton currently holds 10 Guinness World Records. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

0 of 38 Through the years NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Disney Channel actor Miley Cyrus poses as Stars of the Disney Channel appear at Splashlight Studios February 9, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Disney Channel actors Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus pose as Stars of the Disney Channel appear at Splashlight Studios February 9, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS - MAY 23: Miley the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus poses backstage during the 41st Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for ACMA) (Michael Buckner) Through the years BRENTWOOD, CA - JUNE 11: Actress Miley Cyrus attends "A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival" sponsored by Disney to benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation on the grounds of the Wadsworth Theater on June 11, 2006 in Brentwood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (David Livingston/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - JUNE 20: (U.S. TABS OUT) Actress Miley Cyrus makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live on June 20, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images) (Peter Kramer/Getty Images) Through the years WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 17: Actress Miley Cyrus (R) and mother Leticia Finley arrive at Sony Pictures premiere of "Monster House" held at Mann's Village Theatre on July 17, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Through the years ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 22: Singer Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the Radio Disney Totally 10 Birthday Concert held at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim on July 22, 2006 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio Disney) (Kevin Winter) Through the years ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 22: Singer Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the Radio Disney Totally 10 Birthday Concert held at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim on July 22, 2006 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio Disney) (Kevin Winter) Through the years ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 22: (L-R) Singers Miley Cyrus, AJ Michalka and Aly Michalka pose backstage at the Radio Disney Totally 10 Birthday Concert held at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim on July 22, 2006 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio Disney) (Kevin Winter) Through the years HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 02: Singer/actress Miley Cyrus of the show Hannah Montana sings inside at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society "Kids Day 2006" at the Hollywood and Highland complex on August 2, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images for HRTS) (Stephen Shugerman) Through the years HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 02: Singer/actress Miley Cyrus of the show Hannah Montana sings inside at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society "Kids Day 2006" at the Hollywood and Highland complex on August 2, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images for HRTS) (Stephen Shugerman) Through the years HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 02: Hosts Jason Earles and Miley Cyrus of the show "Hannah Montana" speak inside at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society "Kids Day 2006" at the Hollywood and Highland complex on August 2, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for HRTS) (Michael Buckner) Through the years NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Singer Miley Cyrus poses backstage after her appearance on MTV's Total Request Live, February 09, 2007 at MTV Studios in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Through the years KISSIMMEE, FL - APRIL 27: Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus (C) performs during the Disney Channel Games 2007 Concert at The Ballpark at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex on April 27, 2007 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Through the years UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 26: Actress Miley Cyrus poses in the press room during the 2007 Teen Choice Awards held at The Gibson Amphitheatre on August 26, 2007 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD - JANUARY 17: Actress and recording artist Miley Cyrus attends the Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus film premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on January 17, 2008 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years Singer Miley Cyrus performs during Nickelodeon's 2008 Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 29, 2008 in Westwood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) Through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Singers Beyonce and Miley Cyrus perform on stage during the Conde Nast Media Group's Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall on September 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Through the years ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 05: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus performs at her "Sweet 16" birthday celebration benefiting Youth Service America at Disneyland on October 5, 2008 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Miley Cyrus attends Miley Cyrus' Official Album Release Party for "Bangerz" at The General on October 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The General) (Jamie McCarthy) Through the years HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 17: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus and actor John Travolta arrive at the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Bolt" held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 28: Madonna and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during Miley Cyrus: MTV Unplugged at Sunset Gower Studios on January 28, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Miley Cyrus: MTV Unplugged premieres on January 29, 2014 on MTV at 9/8 PM. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Recording artist Miley Cyrus (L) and model Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier on February 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Miley Cyrus attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Miley Cyrus poses in the press room during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/) Through the years GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Miley Cyrus and her father Billy-Ray Cyrus perform on the Pyramid Stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury is the largest greenfield festival in the world, and is attended by around 175,000 people. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark prod) Through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

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