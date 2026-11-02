Election 2026: I voted stickers can net you free doughnut at Krispy Kreme

Voter Proudly Displays Evidence that He Voted on Election Day in the United States.
Election FILE PHOTO: An I voted sticker can get you a free doughnut. (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Krispy Kreme will be rewarding Americans who vote in this year’s general election.

Read more trending news  ]

The doughnut chain will give voters a free Original Glazed doughnut for doing their civic duty.

All you have to do is show your “I Voted Sticker” or even say you voted, and you can get a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, the company said in a news release.

Related: Hertz offers promotion to 'drive the vote'  ]

The company said in a news release that it’s one free doughnut per person while supplies last on Nov. 3.

“Showing up for our communities – whether by voting or volunteering at the polls – is worth celebrating,” Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer, Alison Holder, said in a news release. “We’re happy to make Election Day a little sweeter by sharing a free Original Glazed® doughnut with participating guests.”

©2026 Cox Media Group

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