Electronic Arts to cut 400 jobs, shut down development studio BioWare

Video game maker Electronic Arts is cutting about 400 jobs and shut down the studio that made “Dragon Age” and “Mass Effect.”

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Bloomberg said that the cuts will represent about 3% of its total staff, including 50 jobs at BioWare, the developer of the aforementioned games.

Chief Operating Officer David Tinson and Chief Studios Officer Cam Weber told employees in a memo that “Over the past several months, we’ve taken a hard look at our business, how we operate, and what it will take to lead in this next era of interactive entertainment,” Variety reported. It plans to cut projects such as the upcoming “Mass Effect” game that was in early development, according to Bloomberg.

“BioWare is a legendary studio that helped define the role-playing genre, and we do not take this decision lightly,” the pair said. BioWare’s Edmonton, Canada, office is expected to close.

The company will continue working on sports games, “Apex Legends,” and action-adventure games such as ones under the “Star Wars Jedi” branding and one for Iron Man, Bloomberg reported.

EA had about 14,500 employees before the layoffs were announced.

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