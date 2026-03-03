‘Evil Dead’ actor Bruce Campbell announces ‘treatable but not curable’ cancer diagnosis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Bruce Campbell attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "Hysteria!" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Bruce Campbell, known for his iconic role as Ash in the “Evil Dead” films, has shared some devastating health news.

He wrote on X that he has received a “treatable not curable” form of cancer, but did not disclose what type of cancer he had, People magazine reported.

Campbell went on writing, “I apologize if that’s a shock - it was to me too.”

Because of treatments, his appearances, conventions and “work in general” will “need to take a back seat.” Several convention appearances have been canceled for the summer.

But he hopes to be back on the road to promote his new movie “Ernie & Emma” in the fall.

The movie, which he wrote, directed and stars in, is a comedy about a widowed pear salesman and his trip to spread his wife’s ashes, Variety reported.

He is also an executive producer in the upcoming “Evil Dead Burn,” the latest installment in Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” series, which comes out in June.

Campbell also appeared in several cameos in Raimi’s “Spider-Man” films, Fox News reported.

In addition to that series, he is known for “Burn Notice,” “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” “Xena: Warrior Princess,” and the short-lived “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.”

0 of 21 Bruce Campbell through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 7: Bruce Campbell attends the premiere of "Speed" on June 7, 1994 at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Bruce Campbell through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 7: Bruce Campbell attends the world premiere of "Escape From L.A." on August 7, 1996 at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Bruce Campbell through the years Actor Bruce Campbell attends the world premiere of 'The Majestic' on December 11, 2001 at Grauman Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Bruce Campbell through the years Bruce Campbell of "Evil Dead". Gamers and designers reveled in the final day of E3 (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage) (Albert L. Ortega/WireImage) Bruce Campbell through the years Bruce Campbell during "Bubba Ho-tep" Screening and Q&A Presented By The American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage) (Albert L. Ortega/WireImage) Bruce Campbell through the years LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 31: Actor Bruce Campbell (L) and actor and special effects and makeup artist Tom Savini appear at the Fangoria Trinity of Terrors festival at the Palms Casino Resort October 31, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Bruce Campbell through the years SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Actor Bruce Campbell speaks at the "Burn Notice: The Fall Of Sam Axe" Panel during Comic-Con 2011 on July 21, 2011 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Bruce Campbell through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Actor Bruce Campbell attends the world premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' "Oz The Great And Powerful" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Bruce Campbell through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 07: Actor Bruce Campbell arrives at the Premiere Of FX's "Fargo" Season 2 at ArcLight Cinemas on October 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Bruce Campbell through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Actor Bruce Campbell introduces singer Iggy Pop at the premiere of STARZ's "Ash vs Evil Dead" at Hollywood & Highland on October 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Bruce Campbell through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Actor Bruce Campbell arrives at the premiere of STARZ's "Ash vs Evil Dead" at the Chinese Theatre on October 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Bruce Campbell through the years SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Actors Lee Majors (L) and Bruce Campbell of Ash Vs. Evil Dead attend the IMDb Yacht at San Diego Comic-Con 2016: Day Two at The IMDb Yacht on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb) (Tommaso Boddi) Bruce Campbell through the years SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Actor Bruce Campbell attends TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites during Comic Con 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for TV Guide Magazine) (Alberto E. Rodriguez) Bruce Campbell through the years ROSEMONT, IL - AUGUST 18: Bruce Campbell attends DON'T BREATH Screening at Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival on August 18, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Sony) (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Sony) Bruce Campbell through the years NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Bruce Campbell attends the Ash Vs Evil Dead Panel during 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 3 on October 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Bruce Campbell through the years ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Actor Bruce Campbell attends a press junket for 'Ash vs Evil Dead'' on Day 2 of the SCAD aTVfest 2018 on February 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2018 ) (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 20) Bruce Campbell through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Bruce Campbell attends the "Evil Dead Rise" headliner screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi) Bruce Campbell through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Bruce Campbell attends the Hysteria! press room during New York Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPop) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPop)

