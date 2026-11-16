FAA says new SMART system was not cause of nationwide ground stop

FILE PHOTO: Travelers wait in line at John F. Kennedy International Airport on November 14, 2026, in New York, New York. Flight cancellations and delays continue into the weekend after an FAA nationwide groundstop on Friday caused disruptions at airports across the country. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration said its $875 million AI-powered SMART system was not the cause of the nationwide ground stop that snarled air travel and is still being felt days later.

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There had been questions about the connection between the grounding of flights and the installation of the system, The Associated Press reported.

The SMART system is based at a single location near Washington, D.C., where a team looks at schedules, weather, and other data, sending the analysis to the agency’s command center, which then sends recommendations to air traffic controllers nationwide.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in September that the SMART system, which stands for Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, is a “cutting-edge tool that centralizes 200 data streams — including weather patterns, flight paths, traffic flow, and controller staffing metrics — into one platform,” the AP reported.

It takes all the data and shows where planes are going, how much traffic the system can handle, and where congestion or weather may have an impact, allowing specialists to make adjustments before problems arise.

SMART was tested around the nation’s capital before being rolled out nationwide on Nov. 10 for all 22 air traffic control centers, or three days before the ground stop.

It was designed by Air Space Intelligence (ASI), which said “the SMART system, any product of ASI or our integration with FAA and ATC” was not the cause.

Duffy said the issues were caused by a project to replace outdated copper wire, which sent too much data and overwhelmed the network, CNN reported.

Still, lawmakers have questioned the system before Friday’s incident, with House Democrats requesting that the Government Accountability Office audit the software, the AP reported.

‘Concerningly, the nation’s front line aviation safety workforce apparently had little to no input into SMART’s development and have received limited training and information during the current deployment process,” the Oct. 13 letter said. “The use of artificial intelligence within SMART has rightfully raised serious questions about its reliability and safety benefits, particularly on its potential to interfere with decision-making by experienced air traffic controllers or to hallucinate safety-critical information.”

The AP reported that SMART was not set up for AI to control flights, but rather to give recommendations to humans who make the decisions.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullen said on Friday that communications issues were not the cause of the grounding. The Transportation Department and FAA also said the same thing on Saturday.

CNN reported that more than a million people were affected by the delays and cancellations. Air travel was expected to be back to normal on Monday.

Data compiled by Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, said 73 of 25,586 flights were canceled on Monday. As of Sunday night, 88% of flights departed as planned, which is “above average and a sign of return to normal operations,” The New York Times reported.

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