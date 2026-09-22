Florida man, 91, facing lien, $23K in late fees over false security alarm charges

An elderly west-central Florida man had a lien placed on his home and has incurred more than $23,000 in fines for not paying for security "false alarms" that occurred four years ago.

A 91-year-old west-central Florida man is on the hook for more than $23,000 in late fees stemming from unpaid false alarm charges.

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The man, who lives in the suburban retirement community of Sun City Center southeast of Tampa, had a lien filed against his home because of fees incurred when his security systems alerted authorities in error four years ago, WFLA reported.

Late fees piled up daily and were not discovered until the man’s daughter, Terri Bashoor, had found a buyer for her father’s home and researched the title for the residence, according to the television station.

What she found was surprising.

A lien and late fees piled on daily came from “false alarm” incidents that occurred on Aug. 20, 2022, and Sept. 1, 2022, WFLA reported.

When Bashoor received a summary invoice from Hillsborough County officials, she learned that the original charges were $50 and $100, respectively, according to the television station.

The remaining balance on the lien was from late fees that were first assessed on June 12, 2023.

The family of an elderly Sun City Center man has a warning about unpaid "false alarm" fees for a security system that alerted authorities in error. https://t.co/ciAojvIbOB pic.twitter.com/UPU95YH0T0 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 22, 2026

“It shocks me that anybody can charge $20 a day for a late fee,” Bashoor told WFLA. “That just seems very excessive and abusive.”

Bashoor said she paid the original $150 fee last month but is unable to cover the late fees, according to the television station.

A spokesperson for the county told WFLA that the lien would be dismissed but said officials have yet to decide whether to waive all -- or any part -- of the fees.

The spokesperson said the property in question has a history of “false alarms” since 2020, adding that the first two typically receive a warning.

He added that in the case involving the 91-year-old man, a notice of violation was mailed to the property owner but the letter was returned as “unclaimed” and “unable to forward,” according to the television station.

County officials said the case was forwarded to a special judge in May 2023. At the time, the magistrate ruled that the false alarm penalty had to be paid within 30 days or else a $20-per-day fine would be imposed, WFLA reported.

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