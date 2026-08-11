Former fraternity leader pleads guilty to hazing in death of Northern Arizona student

Carter Thomas Eslick pleaded guilty to a class 4 felony hazing charge stemming from a January incident that led to the death of a Northern Arizona University student.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A former fraternity leader pleaded guilty to a hazing charge in connection with the alcohol poisoning death of a Northern Arizona University student earlier this year, prosecutors said.

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Carter Thomas Eslick, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of hazing, a class 4 felony, in the aftermath of the death of 18-year-old Colin Martinez on Jan. 31, KNXV reported.

Eslick initially entered a not guilty plea during a court hearing in April, according to KTVK. He reportedly changed his plea on Monday as part of an agreement that he would only face probation and not time in prison, according to the television station.

The judge in the case retains discretion to order up to one year of jail time, KSAZ reported.

Three of the Delta Tau Delta’s executive board were originally arrested, according to the television station -- Eslick, the fraternity’s new member educator; Ryan Creech, the organization’s vice president; and Riley Cass, the frat’s treasurer.

After further investigation, felony charges were not filed against Creech and Cass, KSAZ reported. Eslick, however, was indicted on a felony charge by a Coconino County grand jury on March 27.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, officers discovered Martinez unresponsive at about 8:44 a.m. MT approximately a mile from the Northern Arizona campus, the television station reported.

Investigators determined that Martinez had attended a Delta Tau Delta fraternity rush event the night before and had been drinking alcohol with other attendees, KSAZ reported.

A fellow fraternity pledge told police that he and three other pledges were brought to the party with pillowcases over their heads and were told to play a drinking game, according to KTVK. The pledges were given a “handle of vodka” and were instructed to finish it together, the television station reported.

Prosecutors said that Eslick had bought the alcohol for the rush event and explained the drinking game to the pledges, according to the television station.

As part of his plea deal, Eslick admitted that he caused Martinez to be exposed to a substantial risk of death by giving substantial amounts of alcohol, KNXV reported.

Eslick will be sentenced on Sept. 30, according to the television station.

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