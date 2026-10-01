Former NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb sued over affair; ordered to pay $850K

FILE PHOTO: NASCAR Driver Jennifer Jo Cobb poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 18, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A former NASCAR driver who was sued by a woman who said she had an affair with her husband will have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

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NASCAR Truck Series driver Jennifer Jo Cobb was on trial, accused of alienation of affection, WGHP reported.

A jury found that she caused alienation in the marriage between Tracey Hughes and Clayton Hughes, with whom Cobb had an affair.

The trial lasted three days, with the jury handing down the verdict on Sept. 24, WFMY reported.

The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 5, 2024. Cobb asked for dismissal that April, saying the claim Tracey Hughes made was unconstitutional. That and another request to move the case were both denied.

Court-ordered mediation failed in January 2025, so it was sent to trial, according to WFMY.

The jury awarded Tracey Hughes $50,000 in recovery funds and $800,000 for criminal conversation, or when a third party has sex with a married person.

Although it is called criminal conversation, it is a civil suit for monetary damages.

Tracey Hughes and Clayton Hughes were married on Sept. 4, 2023, and separated on Jan. 20, 2021.

Tracey Hughes said in the lawsuit that Cobb and Clayton Hughes were together for several months before Jan. 20, 2021, and she knew that he was married, adding that Cobb “willfully, intentionally, and deliberately seduced, enticed, and alienated the affections of” Tracey Hughes from her husband.

She claimed that Cobb destroyed her “home and happiness forever,” the lawsuit stated.

WFMY noted that while the verdict was handed down, it may not be final as both sides can file post-trial motions and Cobb can appeal.

Cobb raced in 265 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series from 2004 to 2024, WFMY reported.

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