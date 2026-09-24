Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown expected to accept plea deal

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown struck a plea deal that will prevent him from serving time in prison in his attempted murder case in South Florida, his attorney said on Wednesday.

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Brown, 38, will accept the plea agreement on Sept. 30, his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh said in a statement, the Miami Herald reported.

Eiglarsh said the deal was offered by prosecutors and will “dramatically reduce the criminal charge against him and result in probation rather than a prison sentence.”

Ex-NFL player Antonio Brown will take plea deal in Miami shooting, lawyer says https://t.co/c5mw4ruCnJ — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 23, 2026

Brown will plead no contest to aggravated assault and will be sentenced to probation, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Adjudication will be withheld, meaning that Brown will not be considered a felon, according to the newspaper.

“They made him an offer he couldn’t refuse,” Eiglarsh said in a statement, according to the Herald.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection during his 12-year NFL career, is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16, 2025, the Sun-Sentinel reported. He allegedly fired two shots at a man he had fought with earlier, according to the newspaper.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Had he been convicted of the original attempted murder charge, Brown could have faced up to 30 years in prison, the Herald reported.

Brown had claimed self-defense under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. The law allows people to take up to deadly action if they believe their lives are threatened. But Brown decided to make the “difficult decision” to end the case after nearly a year of “uncertainty,” according to the newspaper.

“When prosecutors put an offer on the table that transforms a potential decades-long prison sentence into a significantly reduced charge and probation, there was simply no way he could reasonably turn it down,” Eiglarsh said in his statement.

Brown was extradited in November 2025 from Dubai, where he has business interests, after an arrest warrant on the attempted murder charge was issued in June 2025.

Brown has had several legal scrapes through the years. He has been accused of battery of a moving truck driver, several domestic violence charges and failure to pay child support, according to The Associated Press.

During his NFL career that ended in 2021, Brown caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.

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