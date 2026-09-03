Frankie Miller, ‘Blackland Farmer’ country singer, dies at 95

The country music singer-songwriter, whose signature hit was 1959's "Blackland Farmer," died on Aug. 29. He was 95.

Frankie Miller, a country music singer-songwriter whose hits included “Blackland Farmer,” “Baby Rocked Her Dolly” and “Family Man,” died Aug. 29. He was 95.

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Miller died of natural causes at his home in Arlington, Texas, the musician’s label, Heart of Texas Records, said in a statement.

“Frankie had just completed work and released his biography, ‘The Blackland Farmer: Life Among Country Music Legends,’ written by Greg Wilson,” Heart of Texas President Tracy Pitcox said in a statement. “He remained active in the industry and continued to enjoy making music into his 90s.”

Miller was born on Dec. 17, 1930, in Victoria, Texas. He began his music career as a teenager, forming his first band, The Drifting Texans, WTVF reported.

Miller released five singles from a 1951 session and then put music in the shelf when he served two years in the military. He rose to the rank of sergeant during the Korean War and received a Bronze Star, his record label said.

Honky-tonk singer and songwriter Frankie Miller died in his home in Arlington, Texas, on August 29 at the age of ninety-five. Writer Jimmy McDonough, a friend of Miller’s, called him “one of the great, unheralded honky-tonk singers of the 1950s and ’60s.” pic.twitter.com/qPrEzdssDq — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) September 1, 2026

Returning stateside, Miller signed with Columbia Records and recorded a dozen songs between July 1954 and November 1955, including “Hey Where Ya Goin?” and “It’s No Big Thing.”

After signing a new deal with Starday Records, Miller released his signature hit, the Top-Five country hit “Blackland Farmer.” The hardworking “simple man” in the song was inspired by an “old uncle,” Miller once said.

The song peaked at No. 5 in 1959 and returned to the top 20 two years later, crossing over into the Billboard Hot 100 pop charts, WTVF reported. “Family Man” would crack the Top 10 in 1959.

“Baby Rocked Her Dolly” reached the Top 15, in 1960 and “A Little South of Memphis” achieved Top 40 status in 1964 -- his final hit to enter the charts.

During his career, Miller toured with country music greats such as Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline, USA Today reported.

After leaving the music business in the late 1960s, Miller resumed touring during the 1990s, according to the newspaper.

His last full-length album, “A Friend Remembered: My Tribute To George Jones,” was released in 2020.

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