Frito-Lay employee fatally shot by stray bullet while working at Sam’s Club

A Frito-Lay employee was killed by a stray bullet while working at a Sam's Club early Sunday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Frito-Lay employee conducting a product inventory at a Sam’s Club in Middle Tennessee was killed early Sunday when a stray bullet coming from outside pierced the store’s walls and struck the man in the head, authorities said.

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Paris Carlock, 55, of Murfreesboro, was killed after shots were fired outside the Nashville store, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Police said Carlock was “working in a chip aisle” when he was shot.

Authorities said an altercation broke out at Lavou Lounge, a nearby bar in Nashville, shortly after 4 a.m. CT, WZTV reported. Security personnel removed people involved in the argument from the bar, and the dispute reportedly continued outside, according to the television station.

BREAKING: A bullet from gunfire on Antioch Pike just after 4 a.m. went thru a side metal wall of Sam's Club & fatally wounded a 55-year-old man who was working in the chip aisle in the middle of the store. Homicide Unit investigation active. Anyone with info on the gunfire is… pic.twitter.com/BIXwu7VruZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 6, 2026

Police said that shots were heard as multiple vehicles were leaving the bar, WKRN reported.

At least one bullet pierced the metal wall at the Sam’s Club where Carlock was working, according to WZTV. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the television station.

Carlock’s daughter described her father as a humble and loving man, WZTV reported.

Kayla Carlock told the television station that she was looking forward to introducing her father to his six-week-old grandson durin the holiday weekend, according to the television station.

She added that the shooting “completely broke our family” and wants those responsible to come forward.

“They really need to turn themselves in and just know that they completely broke our family, especially of the person who was the closest to all of us,” she told WZTV.

Nashville Metro Councilman David Benton, who represents the area, told WKRN that the shooting “irritates me more than most senseless crimes.”

“This is absolutely a senseless loss,” he told the television station. “We have had several calls from this club and have worked with their security in the past. Lavou Lodge has been quiet this year until this.

“Our prayers are with the Carlock family.”

In a statement to WZTV, Sam’s Club said it was “heartbroken” by the shooting.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement as they investigate,” a spokesperson said.

PepsiCo, the company that owns and represents Frito-Lay, said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” to learn about Carlock’s death.

“We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter,” a spokesperson said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

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