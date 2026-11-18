NEW YORK — A long-lost landscape painting by artist Georgia O’Keeffe -- found in a closet behind fur coats in a Manhattan apartment -- sold for nearly $4.9 million in an auction on Tuesday.

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The 1930 painting of undulating mountains, called “Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I,” was sold by Christie’s as part of the auction house’s 20th Century Evening Sale in New York City.

Christie’s had estimated the painting would sell between $3 million and $5 million. After the final gavel and the buyer’s premium was factored in, the artwork sold for $4,878,000.

The painting was sold by the heirs of an unidentified woman who had worked for the Foreign Service across Europe after World War II, The Wall Street Journal reported. The woman settled in New York City and bought an East Village apartment in 1963, according to the newspaper.

Georgia O’Keeffe’s ‘Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I’ from an East Village Private Collection achieves USD $4,878,000 in tonight’s sale. Follow along: https://t.co/CnGFBUCC5z https://t.co/OsLSoAZkp2 — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) November 18, 2026

According to The Associated Press, few people knew about the painting until this year when the woman, then in her 90s, told her niece almost in passing, “Oh, by the way, there’s a Georgia O’Keeffe in the closet.”

In a cardboard box, hidden behind several furs, was a 2-foot long painting by O’Keeffe, The Wall Street Journal reported. The owner had hidden the artwork in the late 1990s after a guest at one of her card games, “started asking a bunch of questions about it,” spooking her, the consignor of the painting told the newspaper.

After her aunt died, her niece said she briefly hung the painting in her Rhode Island home. But paranoia crept into her thinking, too.

“It’s fantastic, but it’s also three to four times more valuable than my house,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “I’d rather be able to not lock my doors.”

That is when she and her two siblings agreed to sell it.

The owner of the painting died in September, according to the newspaper. Her niece discovered that her aunt had earned her master’s degree in 1963. The older woman’s parents bought the painting from O’Keeffe’s Downtown Gallery in Manhattan for $3,800 and presented it to her as a graduation gift, Christie’s said in its auction listing.

The painting of Lobo Peak near Taos, New Mexico, is “particularly important because of its early date and its representation of the inception point of O’Keeffe’s time in the American Southwest,” Tylee Abbott, director of American Art at Christie’s, told the AP.

O’Keeffe died in 1986 at age 98. She is often called the “Mother of American modernism,” according to the news organization. She lived in Abiquiu and was noted for her paintings of flowers and Southwestern landscapes.

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