File photo. The CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence suffered an apparent hack affecting unclassified information.

The Central Intelligence Agency and at least two other spy agencies discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed unclassified information, according to a published report.

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The New York Times, quoting U.S. officials and other people “familiar with the matter,” said that agencies affected by the hack included the CIA, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. One source told the newspaper that the issue had been resolved.

The breach did not involve any classified information, The Associated Press reported, citing a source who was not authorized to speak by name and requested anonymity.

U.S. intelligence agencies’ classified computer systems are designed to be protected against intrusions and are generally not connected to the internet, The Washington Post reported. But to collect open-source intelligence, called OSINT, analysts need access to outside websites and networks.

The hack involved a system the agencies draw on​ for open-source intelligence analysis, according to CNN.

“There have been no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems,” an ODNI official told the cable news outlet.

The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered an apparent cyber hack that affected unclassified but sensitive computer networks, a rare breach involving U.S. intelligence agencies. https://t.co/5V1zK0e4Zm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 25, 2026

Officials believe the hackers used an artificial intelligence hacking tool known as Artex, the Times reported. Artex was released earlier this year by a Chinese engineer and has been linked by cybersecurity researchers to attacks on businesses worldwide, according to the newspaper.

The tool was made publicly available in July and was originally designed to aid organizations with cyberdefense, the Times reported. However, security experts said the tool has been adapted by hackers to carry out cyberattacks, according to the newspaper.

The incident does not appear to be related to what appeared to be a previous hack of the FBI’s nationwide criminal information database, two of the sources told CNN.

Open-source intelligence can include commercially available data sets, social media content, satellite imagery and other online material, the Times reported. Much of it is publicly available, but it can include information sold by data vendors that can be revealing, according to the newspaper.

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