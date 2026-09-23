Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in prison after sexual assault retrial

File photo. The Oscar-winning producer was sentenced in a Manhattan court on Wednesday.

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006.

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Weinstein, 74, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual act, appeared in the downtown Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair, NBC News reported. His hands were handcuffed to his seat.

Weinstein faced up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, a one-time television production assistant, at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

Manhattan prosecutors had asked for a 20-year sentence, The New York Times reported. Weinstein’s attorneys had asked for a sentence of nine years.

According to The Associated Press, Weinberg has already served more than six years of his sentence.

In a victim impact statement read aloud in the courtroom, Haley said Weinstein “abused his position and power,” causing a “devastating effect on my life and security.”

“It is a life sentence for me,” Haley said.

Weinstein also addressed the court, according to NBC News. He again denied the allegations against him while apologizing to “anyone I may have hurt by my actions.”

“I am not a perfect person,” he said. “But I am a person who has made mistakes.”

After an overturned conviction and two subsequent mistrials, the sentencing closes the book on the New York chapter of the nine-year courtroom drama that ignited the global #MeToo movement, Variety reported.

Unless Weinstein appeals successfully, he will remain in prison after Wednesday’s sentence.

Weinstein was first convicted of sex crimes in New York in 2020, including for attacking Haley, and was sentenced to 23 years in prison, the Times reported. But an appeals court overturned that verdict four years later, ruling that Weinstein had been deprived of a fair trial. The judges ordered a new trial.

In a second trial last year, Weinstein was again convicted on a single count of criminal sexual act against Haley. But the jury was unable to reach a verdict on another charge and acquitted Weinstein of a third count, according to the newspaper.

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