Hayden Panettiere death: Tributes pour in

2022: Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Co-stars and friends of Hayden Panettiere are sharing tributes to the actress, who died on Aug. 16 at age 36.

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Her father confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

David Arquette, who starred with Panettiere in “Scream 4″ wrote, “I love you Hayden,” on Variety’s Instagram ost.

Podcast host Jay Shetty wrote, “I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year,” People magazine reported.

“Custody” co-star Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, “What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart.”

“Heroes” co-star David Anders called Panettiere, “One of the brighter lights I’ve ever met and had the privilege to call a friend.”

Their co-star Dania Ramirez wrote, “My heart aches so much right now.”

Bethany Joy Lenz said, “I’m crushed” and that she didn’t “understand how this is real.”

While Kelly Osbourne wrote that she was “deeply saddened” by Panettiere’s death, saying, “We understood each other in a way few truly can — recognizing how difficult it is to grow up in the spotlight, and how isolating it can feel even when surrounded by so many people.”

0 of 22 Hayden Panettiere 1994: ONE LIFE TO LIVE - Christmas show - 12/22/94Sarah (Hayden Panettiere) and Cord (John Loprieno) celebrated Christmas in 1994 on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "One Life to Live". "One Life to Live" airs Monday-Friday, 2-3 p.m., ET, on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. OLTL94(Photo by Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)HAYDEN PANETTIERE, JOHN LOPRIENO (Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Con) Hayden Panettiere 1998: Hayden Panettiere (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Hayden Panettiere 2001: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the premiere of the film "Joe Somebody" on December 19, 2001, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2002: Actress Hayden Panettiere at the Scooby-Doo DVD Launch Event "Escape From Spooky Island" on Roosevelt Island in New York City. 10/9/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2004: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Raising Helen" Premiere on May 26, 2004, at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) (Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere (left) and actor/singer Jesse McCartney pose at the after-party for the premiere of Warner Bros' "Racing Stripes" on January 8, 2005, at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere skates with guests at the Walt Disney Pictures' "The Ice Princess" after-party held on March 13, 2005, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards held at Gibson Amphitheater at Universal CityWalk on August 14, 2005, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2008: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the Hollywood Entertainment Museum's Hollywood Legacy Awards XI honoring the cast of "Heroes" along with Rob and Chad Lowe, held at the Esquire House Hollywood Hills on November 11, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2010: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends HAVEN360, Premiere.com, and Roadside Attractions' cocktail reception to celebrate the Academy Award-nominated documentary 'The Cove' at Andaz Hotel on March 3, 2010, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) (Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2011: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of the Weinstein Company's "Scream 4," Presented by AXE Shower, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2012: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2013: Boxer Wladimir Klitschko and actress/model Hayden Panettiere attend the 34th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Reception at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2017: Hayden Panettiere attends Build Presents Charles Esten & Hayden Panettiere Discussing "Nashville" at AOL HQ on January 5, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2019: Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2022: Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2023: Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

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