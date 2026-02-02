House to tackle spending package amid partial government shutdown

FILE PHOTO: The House has to approve the spending plan passed by the Senate.

Days after the Senate passed a deal to fund the government, the House of Representatives still has to advance the spending plan, meaning the government is partially shut down once again.

The Associated Press reported that the first test for Speaker Mike Johnson comes Monday afternoon after Democrats did not add votes that would have allowed the bill to be fast-tracked.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. ET to consider the rules for the debate of the bill. It has to have a majority approval in the House before they can vote on the actual spending bill. Both votes are expected on Tuesday, CNN reported.

This is the second shutdown in months. The previous one lasted 43 days, ending in November.

The departments of Defense, Health, Transportation and Housing were given guidance in advance of the shutdown, but many may not be closed, only that workers could either do their jobs without pay or be furloughed if the shutdown drags on, the AP reported.

Johnson said he needs President Donald Trump’s help to get the plan passed.

The president made a deal with senators that would separate Department of Homeland Security funding from the rest of the package. The DHS, and by extension Immigration and Customs Enforcement, would be funded until Feb. 13 to debate restrictions over ICE operations in light of the situation in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where two protesters were killed by ICE agents in separate incidents.

Tens of millions of dollars are earmarked in the bill for ICE body cameras and an added requirement to make agents remove masks and identify themselves, as is ending roving patrols, is also being proposed.

Johnson told Fox News that, “I don’t think the president would approve it — and he shouldn’t,” when it came to the agents’ identification.

The House Freedom Caucus also has its own demands, wanting more money for the DHS, while others want to institute the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voting, the AP reported.

Johnson said on Sunday, “The president is leading this.”

Johnson hopes to have a vote on the spending plan by the full House, at least by Tuesday, the AP reported.

