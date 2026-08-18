Howie Mandel admits paying for sexual massage services while married

File photo. The "America's Got Talent" judge raised some eyebrows with some NSFW revelations.

Howie Mandel revealed some intimate details about his lifestyle during his recent podcast, revealing that he paid for sexual services at massage parlors even though he was married, USA Today reported.

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Mandel, a judge for “America’s Got Talent” since 2010 and the host of “Deal or No Deal” from 2005 to 2019, made his comments on the Aug. 11 episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

What made the interview more awkward was that Mandel’s daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, is a co-host on the podcast. She was on the podcast along with digital creator and “The Clock It Podcast” host Camilla Araujo as a guest, according to USA Today.

The conversation turned spicy when Mandel spoke about his marriage to Terry Soil, whom he wed in 1980.

The “St. Elsewhere” actor spoke candidly about receiving a sexual service at a massage parlor.

Howie Mandel revealed he has paid for sexual services massage parlors while married, also raising eyebrows during a heated exchange with his daughter. https://t.co/XVCNfqUIPV — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 18, 2026

When Shultz asked if her mother would be upset about the revelation, Mandel told her to call her and ask, USA Today reported.

“Oh my God, wait, you’re like actively married?” Araujo asked Mandel on the podcast, according to the newspaper.

“Yeah, I’ve been married for like, 48 years,” Mandel answered.

The comedian then said he spent “like 25 bucks” for the sexual favors, which also caught Araujo off guard, USA Today reported.

“And you’re sure you’re actively married?” Araujo asked Mandel.

“Forty-eight years to (Shultz’s) mother,” Mandel responded, referring to Shultz, prompting his daughter and cohost to add, “He was gone a lot.”

Mandel said he was “so embarassed” after the act because he actually wanted a shoulder massage after she was done, E!Online reported.

“I asked her for a massage after she finished,” Mandel said. “She looked at me like, ‘Get the (expletive) out of here.’”

Shulta was not amused, telling her father that “I’m always so uncomfortable when you make these jokes,” E!Online reported.

“This is not like a father-daughter conversation usually,” she said.

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