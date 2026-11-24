The singer was still dressed in his church clothes when he put out a fire in his neighbor's backyard.

Donny Osmond once sang “My Love is a Fire.” On Sunday, the singer was putting out a fire -- while still dressed in the suit he wore to church.

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The singer, actor and “Dancing With the Stars” winner turned into a fireman, as his son’s father-in-law filmed Osmond putting out a neighbor’s barbecue fire, People reported.

Osmond, 68, shared the video in an Instagram post.

“After I got back from church, I went to my little granddaughter’s birthday party,” Osmond wrote in the caption, adding that flames had soared 4 feet above the barbecue before filming began. “I saw black smoke coming from the neighbor’s backyard. Their barbecue had caught fire, and the flames were just about to reach the house!”

Osmond did not have time to change into firemen’s gear, so he grabbed a hose and put out the flames on the grill while Derek Roberts filmed the action, Entertainment Weekly reported.

During the video footage, a man could be heard off camera announcing, “Ladies and gentlemen, Donny Osmond putting a fire out!”

The neighbor can also be heard stating how embarrassed he was that the fire got out of control, believing he had turned the grill off.

That allowed Osmond to quip, “my new gig, a fireman.”

“I guess I can now add to my credentials: I’m a singing fireman!” Osmond wrote on Instagram. “I wonder if they’ll put me in their annual calendar next year.”

The odds are probably a million to one, to quote Osmond’s 1973 hit.

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