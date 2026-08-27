‘I’m going home’: Luke Evans, cast of ‘Rocky Horror’ pay tribute to Tim Curry

1975: Actress Patricia Quinn, actor Tim Curry, and actress Little Nell on set of the Cinemax movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Past and present Dr. Frank-N-Furter Broadway actors paid a heartfelt tribute to the original actor who brought the scientist to life, Tim Curry.

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People magazine reported that Paul Soileau, who is currently strutting in the footsteps of Curry in the Studio 54 of “The Rocky Horror Show,” said, “Frank-N-Furter inhabits spaces and sneaks in spaces and places and old theater houses and old theaters like this, movie theaters, teenagers’ bedrooms...”

“The way Frank-N-Furter survives is that he finds vessels and he goes into them and he takes them over and he keeps moving and moving and moving all around,” Soileau continued. “And many people in this room, on this stage, have been a vessel for Frank-N-Furter over the years. But if you trace it all back, 53 years ago, there’s one home and one vessel. One mothership that Frank-N-Furter could actually call home, and it’s Tim Curry.”

[ Previous: Tim Curry dies at age 80 ]

After Soileau spoke about him, “Obituaries always say that he didn’t have children,” saying that isn’t true. “Because he has so many children in this world. So Tim Curry has more family than I think any of us can even imagine.”

Then Soileau welcomed Luke Evans, who took off the Frank-N-Furter pearls just days before, and Jake Shears, who will take over on Sept. 11, to perform “I’m Going Home” from “The Rocky Horror Show.”

The clip shows Evans belting the song for the crowd.

Honoring Tim Curry. ❤️🖤 Paul Soileau, Jake Shears, and Luke Evans perform a special rendition of “I’m Going Home.” pic.twitter.com/tmLj4KUzzp — rockyhorrorbway (@rockyhorrorbway) August 27, 2026

Evans also wrote a tribute to Curry on Instagram, saying, “There will only be one Tim Curry. All the rest of us will just have to do our best to emulate some of the magic of that role that I’ve just spent 7 months playing,” Playbill reported.

[ Tim Curry: An eccentric, stimulating career ]

He also shared a letter he wrote to Curry three weeks ago in advance of his leaving the production: “Although we’ve never met, you’ve been part of this journey from the very beginning. Every actor who puts on Frank inevitably walks into a conversation that started with you, and I’ve felt that every single night.”

The letter continued: “As this chapter comes to an end, I just wanted to say thank you. For your fearless performance, for creating something so enduring, and for inspiring generations of actors to be a little braver than they thought they could be.”

[ Tim Curry: Hollywood saddened by ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ star’s death ]

A memorial has also been set up in the lobby of Studio 54, and the Broadway production shared it on Instagram.

For Tim Curry, a forever light in the darkness. pic.twitter.com/6WpV0YkQfx — rockyhorrorbway (@rockyhorrorbway) August 26, 2026

0 of 16 Remembering Tim Curry Remembering Tim Curry who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 1974: Actor and songwriter Richard O'Brien (left) with actor and singer Tim Curry, his co-star in the stage musical 'The Rocky Horror Show', at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards for 1973 at the Savoy Hotel in London, UK, 22nd January 1974. The work won the award for Best Musical in 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Evening Standard/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 1975: Actress Patricia Quinn, actor Tim Curry, and actress Little Nell on set of the Cinemax movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 1978: Tim Curry as William Shakespeare appearing in the ABC mini-series 'Will Shakespeare' aka 'Life of Shakespeare'. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Disney General Entertainment Con) Remembering Tim Curry 1981: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 7 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tim Curry during the 'The Zucchini Song' skit on December 5, 1981 -- (Photo by: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Remembering Tim Curry 1994: Tim Curry during 1994 Cable Ace Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Remembering Tim Curry 1997: (L-R) Annie Potts, Tim Curry promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Over the Top'. (Photo by Gwendolen Cates /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Photo by Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC via Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2002: Tim Curry during The Wild Thornberrys Movie at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Remembering Tim Curry 2005: David Hyde Pierce, Terry Jones, Mike Nichols, Michael Palin, Tim Curry and Eric Idle singing "Always Look On The Brighter Side Of Life" during the opening night curtain call for "Monty Python's Spamalot" at the Shubert Theatre March 17, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2010: Actor Tim Curry arrives at the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2010: Actors Julian McMahon (L) and Tim Curry attend The Rocky Horror Picture Show 35th anniversary after-party to benefit The Painted Turtle at The Wiltern on October 28, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Painted Turtle) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2016: (L-R Back Row) Actors Ivy Levan, Staz Nair (L-R Front Row) Tim Curry and Ryan McCartan speak onstage at 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' panel discussion during the FOX portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2025: Patricia Quinn, Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Tim Curry attend The Academy Museum Hosts 50th Anniversary Of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" With Tim Curry And Sins O' The Flesh at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on September 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2025: Tim Curry and Nell Campbell attend The Academy Museum Hosts 50th Anniversary Of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" With Tim Curry And Sins O' The Flesh at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on September 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

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