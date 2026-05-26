‘It Takes Two’ rapper Rob Base dies at 59

The rapper, who helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream, died on May 22. He was 59.

Rapper Rob Base, who scored a hit with the 1988 hip-hop classic “It Takes Two” with DJ E-Z Rock, died on Friday. He was 59.

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Base, who helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream of music during the late 1980s, was surrounded by his family as he passed away after a battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026,” a post on the rapper’s official Instagram account stated. “Rob’s music, energy and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.

“Thank you for the music, the memories and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.”

Born Robert Ginyard on May 18, 1967, Base began his career in hip-hop with DJ E-Z Rock, whose real name is Rodney “Skip” Bryce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bryce, 46, died in 2014 of complications from diabetes, The Associated Press reported.

“It Takes Two” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. Their album of the same name rose to No. 4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and would go platinum.

According to Billboard, The Black Eyed Peas sampled “It Takes Two” for their top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Rock That Body.” The single was featured in several films, including “Love & Basketball,” “The Proposal,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Disaster Artist” and “Hey Arnold: The Movie.”

The song was also used as part of a radio station in the 2004 video game “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” according to Billboard.

The duo’s follow-up song, “Get on the Dance Floor,” topped Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chartg and peaked at No. 11 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Rob and E-Z Rock returned to the Hot 100 for a second and final time in 1989 with “Joy and Pain,” which peaked at No. 58.

Base later performed as part of the I Love the 90s Tour with Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc and other acts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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