Jamie Lee Curtis to star in ‘Murder, She Wrote’ film

The Oscar-winning actress will portray sleuth Jessica Fletcher in a film reboot of the television series "Murder, She Wrote."

Academy Award-winner Jamie Lee Curtis will step into the role of professional author and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher when she stars in a movie version of “Murder, She Wrote.”

Curtis, 67, will star in a reboot of the beloved television crime drama that starred Angela Lansbury from 1984 to 1996. Universal Pictures said the film will open in theaters on Dec. 22, 2027, Variety reported.

Details about the upcoming film have not been disclosed, but in the television series, the character of Jessica Fletcher solves murders in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine, according to IMDb.com.

'Murder, She Wrote' Movie With Jamie Lee Curtis Sets Christmas 2027 Release https://t.co/9UjNc4xd2L — Variety (@Variety) March 25, 2026

Jason Moore is directing the “Murder, She Wrote” reboot from a screenplay written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, Variety reported. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who recently collaborated on Amazon MGM’s hit “Project Hail Mary,” will produce the film, according to the entertainment news website.

During an interview last summer publicizing her film “Freakier Friday,” Curtis told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking forward to the detective role.

“It’s happening,” she said. “Very excited, but I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting.”

The film will have some competition during the 2027 Christmas season. The animated film “Buds” is scheduled to be released on the same day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Curtis won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2022 film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

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