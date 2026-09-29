Jasmine Guy hits back at critics of her appearance on ‘A Different World’ revival

Jasmine Guy
Jasmine Guy FILE PHOTO: Jasmine Guy attends A DIFFERENT WORLD Special Screening on September 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It has been almost 40 years since “A Different World” took viewers to the fictional HBCU Hillman College, but since its return last week, not everyone is focusing on the storylines the show has followed.

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Instead, critics are posting negative comments about the appearance of one of the original show’s stars, Jasmine Guy.

Guy played Whitney Gilbert Wayne in both the original sitcom and now in the Netflix revival.

The actress, however, is not taking the criticism of a woman’s aging over 40 years lying down.

When the show first aired, she was 25; she is now 64, People magazine reported.

Guy fired back on Instagram days after the new show debuted.

“The internet can be brutal to women as we grow older. It asks us to celebrate life while criticizing every sign that we’ve lived it,” adding, “Growing older brings change, and I won’t pretend every change is easy. But beauty, style, and joy don’t have an expiration date. Let’s spend less time judging ourselves and each other, and more time loving each other, making memories, and living the life we’re here to live ❤️”

She sat down with Woman’s World for an interview and explained, “For years, I’ve been getting Botox on my forehead because I was always a frowner,” she said. “Now I’ve become immune to it. I know my face has to look a certain way on camera, but I looked like this when I was 25, so I’m like, ‘I’m okay, I’m good.’”

Since “A Different World” went off the air in 1993, Guy has appeared in shows such as “Dead Like Me,” “K.C. Undercover,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “Chronicles of Jessica Wu,” winning an Emmy for her performance as Barbara Baldwin.

She also frequently appeared on the Atlanta stage, People reported.

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