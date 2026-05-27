Kathy Griffin says she was hospitalized after complications from colonoscopy

The comedian and actress gave a health update after her colonoscopy.

Actress-comedian Kathy Griffin shared a health update on social media, revealing she was hospitalized after suffering complications from a colonoscopy.

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“Well, the sound got screwed up, but I made this video for you guys because I’m TMI anyway,” Griffin, 65, wrote in an Instagram post. “I spent the night in the hospital because I had complications from my colonoscopy.

“I know, I know very sexy, but I am home now with the doggies where I belong.”

The “Suddenly Susan” actress has never been shy about discussing her health concerns. In 2021, she publicly addressed her lung cancer diagnosis, according to E! News.

Griffin did not specifically mention what went wrong during the intestinal procedure, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Griffin is not the only celebrity who is healing after a colonoscopy. Fellow comedian Amy Schumer revealed that she recently suffered a “botched colonoscopy,” according to the entertainment news website.

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