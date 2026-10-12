Kelly Clarkson claims she got ‘Pretty Woman’ treatment at NYC store
ByBob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK — A war of words has erupted between Kelly Clarkson and a New York City curiosity shop, with the singer comparing her alleged treatment in the store to the one that Julia Roberts’ character encountered in the film “Pretty Woman.”
The “American Idol” star and talk show host went on social media and called out Art of Play in Brooklyn, Rolling Stone reported.
“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote on X. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman.”
Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎
The reference to Roberts was from a scene in the 1990 film “Pretty Woman,” where Roberts’ character goes shopping and is rudely told that she is “in the wrong place” because the clothing there is too expensive for her, USA Today reported. The next day, she returns to the store, carrying several shopping bags and dressed in fancier clothes. She told the salespeople that they made a “big mistake.”
“Big. Huge!” she retorts.
Art of Play responded with a statement on its Instagram account, stating that Clarkson had attempted to purchase an item that was not for sale.
“Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the store wrote. “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale. However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.
“Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”
The ball was back in Clarkson’s court, and the 44-year-old singer took a hefty swing.
“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, according to Rolling Stone. “That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with -- so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone, ‘Yes, it’s for sale but it costs $15,000, so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.’ That all never happened and now it’s not for sale.”
“So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it. And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. ... I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”
Art of Play then responded with another social media post, clarifying that Clarkson spent only five minutes in the store, during which she inquired about “our mechanical bird puppet named Molly.”
“Thanks to all our friends for their support and welcome to all the curious folks who have discovered us amidst the drama,” Art of Play wrote in the statement, before referencing Clarkson’s hit song from 2011. “We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’”