Labor Day 2026: Deals and freebies

Monday marks the unofficial end of summer: Labor Day. As summer 2026 has one last hurrah, there are several deals and freebies to be had.
As usual, these are all subject to participation, so you should check to make sure locations in your area are taking part.
- AllTrails+: One-year subscription for $18 with code UNLOCK26 until Sept. 8 (Wall Street Journal)
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: $13 Pizookie meal deal. (Live Now Fox)
- Checkers & Rally’s: $4 Unbeatable meal Deal.
- Cheesecake Factory: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus card valid from Sept. 8 to 30.
- Chevron: $1 off per gallon for new rewards members through Sept. 30. (Live Now Fox)
- Chipotle: Buy two entrees, get a third free with code SUNDAYS on the app. Good after 3 p.m.
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: $5 large drink or two for $10 for rewards members through the app from Sept. 5 to 7. (Delish)
- Cracker Barrel: Free toy with every qualifying kid’s meal through Sept. 7.
- Del Taco: 20% off a $10 or more purchase for online and app orders. (Live Now Fox)
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Inner Circle members’ ribs special for $19.95 through Sept. 7. (Live Now Fox)
- Firehouse Subs: Buy one sub, get second for $1 through Sept. 7. (Live Now Fox)
- Hardee’s: $0.66 sausage biscuit through Sept. 7 for rewards members. (Live Now Fox)
- Insomnia Cookies: Buy a 24-pack of cookies at regular price, get two free pints of Insomnia’s Cookies IN Ice Cream through Sept. 7. (Delish)
- Jimmy John’s: Reward members can get a free eight-inch Toasted or Favorite sandwich using code TOASTED. (Delish)
- Krispy Kreme: Buy a dozen Original Glazed or 16-count Minis at regular price, get a dozen Original Glazed for $2 through Sept. 7. (Delish)
- Milk Bar: Get That Dough Cone for $8.88 through Sept. 7. Chime members can get it for $5 as supplies last. (Delish)
- QDOBA: $2 off online or app orders through Sept. 6 using code FUNDIDO. (Delish)
- 7 Brew: Buy two medium or large drinks, get a 7 Brew Doh toy for free on Sept. 7. (Live Now Fox)
- TGI Fridays: 25% off platters online using code LDAY26 through Sept. 7. Also offering 50-cent wings on Sept. 7 with a 10-piece minimum order or a full rack of ribs for $19.99 all weekend. (Live Now Fox)
- Wendy’s: 10-piece nuggets for $1.99 with purchase through Sept. 27 when ordering through the app. (Delish)
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