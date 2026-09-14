Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky, welcome first child: reports

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga FILE PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026. Several media outlets reported that she is now a first-time mother. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios ) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 20th Century St)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lady Gaga is apparently a first-time mom.

Read more trending news  ]

Page Six was the first to report that the Mother Monster is a new mother.

The gossip site said Lady Gaga and her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, were seen in Northern California. She was wearing a baby in a wrap, as photos published by Page Six showed.

People magazine and Entertainment Weekly both reported that they confirmed the couple had a child.

None of the outlets have released when the baby was born or whether it was a boy or girl.

The couple became engaged in 2024 and have stayed out of the spotlight recently. Lady Gaga did take a photo with a fan last month. Before that, she was seen in Los Angeles in May.

Earlier this year, she wrapped her Mayhem tour and went to the premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Representatives for the “Poker Face” singer have not returned a request for comment from the Los Angeles Times or Entertainment Weekly and others.

Lady Gaga has spoken several times about motherhood. She told Stephen Colbert in 2025 that, of all the projects she had been working on, “But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”

She also told The New York Times, “The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most. If our children only understand Mommy’s job, that’s a very narrow view of life. There’s so much in the world, and I want them to be able to choose for themselves who they want to be. I’m also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon. Like, today is wonderful, but the whole day has revolved around me. There’s an incredible amount of narcissism in this. How do I live a life where I’m passionate about my art while also making more space for other things?”

Rolling Stone said that Lady Gaga has no upcoming tours or acting roles.

0 of 29

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter