Lays brings ‘Holi-LAY’S’ to the table

Chips may not be high up on your holiday meal planning list, but Lay’s is trying to put a Thanksgiving spin on the snack food with flavors that harken back to Turkey Day.

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The chip company has introduced its Holi-LAY’S options, which include cheddar, maple bacon, chocolate and even turkey flavors, according to a news release.

Here is this season’s lineup of interesting choices, followed by their release dates if provided:

Lay’s Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes: “All the creamy, cheesy deliciousness inspired by scalloped-style potatoes in a crispy chip made for savoring.”

Lay’s Roasted Holiday Turkey (Oct. 25): Roasted turkey and gravy flavors

Lay’s Maple Bacon (Nov. 8): “Sweet maple flavor and smoky bacon taste.”

Lay’s Wavy Milk Chocolate (select stores on Dec. 1 and expanding in 2027): Sweet and salty chocolate-covered chips.

Lay’s Wavy Dubai-Style Dark Chocolate (select stores on Dec. 1 and expanding in 2027): Dark chocolate and pistachios present a sweet and savory taste.

In addition to the new flavors comes a contest where consumers can try their luck to win Holi-LAY’S-branded chip bowls, a Le Creuset casserole, a multicooker, a game and even a sweater. Each bag includes a scannable code to enter an online sweepstakes.

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