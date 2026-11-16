Lindsay Clancy faces retrial for first-degree murder starting March 29

FILE PHOTO: Lindsay Clancy listens to testimony at Plymouth Superior Court on August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Lindsay Clancy will once again be on trial for the murder of her children. A judge has scheduled her retrial for March.

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Clancy’s first trial ended in a mistrial when a single juror prevented a unanimous verdict, Boston25News reported.

She is accused of killing her three children in the family’s home in 2023 before she tried to take her own life.

Clancy’s defense said she had postpartum psychosis at that time and that she had been seeking treatment for several months before the murders, but had been incorrectly medicated and was hearing voices at the time, according to Boston25News.

She had faced three counts of first-degree murder in her original trial, but the jury was able to consider lesser charges, CNN reported.

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Clancy will be retried for first-degree murder, with the second trial scheduled to begin on March 29. The judge overseeing the case is retiring in June and wanted the trial to begin in March or April.

The defense had asked to have the charges dismissed, which was denied. The district attorney had asked for a gag order on lawyers, which was also denied.

Clancy will have a status hearing on Dec. 30 and a final pretrial hearing on Feb. 18.

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