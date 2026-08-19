Man accused of hitting stepbrother with hammer, stabbing stepfather

Officers were investigating after a man was accused of hitting his stepbrother with a hammer and stabbing his stepfather.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee man is facing murder charges after authorities said he attacked his stepbrother with a hammer and stabbed his stepfather with a knife inside a home in Nashville.

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According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, warrants have been issued charging Reginald Eugene Ward, 45, of Nashville, with two counts of attempted murder, WSMV reported.

According to police, Ward kicked in the door to his 42-year-old stepbrother’s bedroom on Monday and struck him with a hammer, the television station reported.

When Ward’s 70-year-old stepfather attempted to intervene, the suspect allegedly stabbed him, WZTV reported.

The older man was seriously injured, and officers said that Ward was also injured during the struggle with his stepfather, according to the television station.

All three men were hospitalized, WSMV reported.

It was unclear what led to the alleged attacks.

According to police, Ward will be booked into an area jail after he is discharged from the hospital, WZTV reported.

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