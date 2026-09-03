Man fatally shoots cousin after argument over whose enchiladas were spicier

Ervin Joaquin Gutierrez is accused of fatally shooting his cousin after the two men argued over which dish of enchiladas was spicier.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico man is accused of fatally shooting his cousin on Aug. 27 after the two men argued over whose green chile enchiladas were spicier, authorities said.

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According to Bernalillo County online booking records, Ervin Joaquin Gutierrez, 22, was arrested early Saturday. He was charged with one count of open murder.

Gutierrez is accused of shooting Nathaniel Cavazos, 25, of Albuquerque, KRQE reported.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Gutierrez had driven from Roswell to cook dinner with Cavazos and another cousin, KOB reported.

Court documents stated that an argument broke out when Gutierrez “began antagonizing” Cavazos, claiming that the chile in his enchiladas was too hot, according to the television station.

Police said the men had been drinking at the apartment when the argument began, KRQE reported

As the argument escalated, the men’s other cousin suggested taking the family dogs on a walk so tempers could cool, but Gutierrez and Cavazos began fighting, according to KOB.

Cavazos allegedly bloodied Gutierrez with a punch, WOAI reported. According to an arrest affidavit, Gutierrez allegedly drew a handgun and confronted his cousin, shouting, “We’re family! We’re family! How could you do this to me?”

Police added that Cavazos attempted to walk away from the confrontation, but Gutierrez allegedly shot him several times, according to the television station.

Police were called to the Copper Hills apartments at 11:30 p.m. MT after the shooting, KRQE reported. The following day, Gutierrez surrendered at a police station in downtown Albuquerque, according to the television station.

An investigation is ongoing.

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