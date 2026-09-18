Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi welcome second baby

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the Enola Holmes 3 NY Premiere on June 25, 2026 in New York City. The couple recently welcomed a new baby to the family. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi are now the parents of two.

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The celebrity couple announced they recently welcomed a second baby, writing “hi little guy” in the shared social media post.

Last year, the couple announced they had welcomed a “sweet baby girl through adoption,” CNN reported.

A source told People magazine that their second child was also adopted.

She teased the new arrival in a previous post showing her carrying her daughter and the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi carrying what appeared to be a baby carrier as they walked with a pair of alpacas in the Dolomites in Italy, the publication reported.

Brown spoke about adoption in an interview earlier this year on “Not Gonna Line with Kylie Kelce.”

“It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown said. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”

She also said she may become pregnant someday.

Brown and Bongiovi married in 2024, CNN reported.

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