Mitch McConnell extends leave from Senate, will miss key state political picnic

A new photograph released by the office of Sen. Mitch McConnell shows him and his wife, the former labor and transportation secretary Elaine Chao

The office of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Monday that the former Republican leader, who has been hospitalized since June 14, would not be returning to the Senate this week and that he would miss a key political picnic in his home state of Kentucky.

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McConnell’s statement was accompanied by a statement from the congressional Office of Attending Physician, The New York Times reported. The statement said that McConnell, 84, has not yet been medically cleared to leave a rehab center, where he is undergoing physical therapy.

Breaking News: Mitch McConnell extended his Senate leave, as doctors said he was not “medically cleared” to return after a fall last month. https://t.co/Dib1e8q60D — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 27, 2026

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders,” McConnell said in his written statement. “Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday.”

McConnell has attended the Fancy Farm picnic for four decades, the Times reported. The event features speeches from politicians seeking office in Kentucky.

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“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton,” McConnell said. “As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon.”

The statement from the Office of the Attending Physician said McConnell continues to maintain a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation since he left the hospital, The Associated Press reported.

McConnell’s office released another photograph of McConnell with his wife, Elaine Chao, the former labor and transportation secretary.

McConnell last voted on June 11, according to CBS News.

McConnell was the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history before giving up his post as Republican leader in February 2024.

McConnell has faced several health issues over the past few years. In February, he experienced flu-like symptoms and checked himself into a hospital.

He fell before a Senate vote in October 2025, and in December 2024, he sprained his wrist and suffered a scratch on his face after falling during a lunch held for Republicans.

McConnell also froze while speaking with reporters during a news conference in the Capitol in 2023.

In 2019, he fractured his shoulder after he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky.

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and became leader of the Republican conference in 2007 after four years in the GOP’s No. 2 leadership position.

Republican Rep. Andy Barr, endorsed by President Donald Trump, will face Democratic former state lawmaker Charles Booker in the November election to replace McConnell, CNN reported.

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