Mitch McConnell returns to Senate after 3-month absence

Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate for the first time since suffering a fall at his home on June 14.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate for the first time in three months on Monday, casting his first vote and making his first public appearance since suffering a fall at his Washington home.

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The seven-term, 84-year-old Kentucky Republican and former Senate majority leader returned to Capitol Hill as senators went back in session for the first time since taking a five-week recess on Aug. 8, The Washington Post reported.

McConnell cast the deciding vote on a routine procedural vote to advance the nomination of Matthew Byrne, President Donald Trump’s pick for a district court judgeship in Ohio, according to the newspaper.

Mitch McConnell, appearing frailer and his voice slower, tells reporters: “I must admit, after two years, two decades, actually dodging your questions, I wasn't sure how many of you would be here today, but I'm glad to see you.”



"Time to get back to work, finish the job for this… pic.twitter.com/ZVITNOlwYm — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 14, 2026

He last voted on the Senate floor on June 11, three days before his fall, The New York Times reported.

“My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier,” McConnell said in a statement released by his office.

Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues.



My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made… — U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (@SenMcConnell) September 14, 2026

“I’m still not quite back to 100%,” he added. “As I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our conference needs me.”

After he was hospitalized on June 14, McConnell was later moved to a rehabilitation center, the Post reported. He was discharged on Aug. 6 and continued his recovery at home, according to the newspaper.

McConnell briefly chatted with reporters on Monday but did not answer questions, CNN reported.

He said it was “time to get back to work.”

“I must admit, after two years -- two decades, actually -- dodging your questions, I wasn’t sure how many of you would be here today, but I’m glad to see you,” McConnell said. “Time to get back to work, finish the job for this Congress.”

McConnell is the longest-serving Senate leader in history. He announced in 2024 that he was stepping down as leader after a series of health issues, including falls and incidents where he appeared to freeze while speaking to reporters, according to the Times.

In early 2025, he announced that he would not run for an eighth term. His current term expired on Jan. 3, the newspaper reported.

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