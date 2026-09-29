Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Possible new ransom note investigated

FILE PHOTO: A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. Law enforcement is investigating another possible ransom note. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Law enforcement in Arizona is investigating a possible new ransom note connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

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The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Guthrie Task Force recently learned about the alleged note and the social media comments made about it, The Associated Press reported.

They are trying to determine whether it is real.

Officials did not say what was in the note or how they found it.

Two notes have already been released. They had been sent to a Tucson television station days after Guthrie disappeared on Feb. 1, the AP reported.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that releasing the two notes would have helped “break” the case, according to People magazine.

“We just saw what was being said, and we felt like we needed to put something out that’s really accurate, and this was the time,” he said on Aug. 1. “Investigators felt like there’s a number of pieces of information in these notes that it just might jog someone to say, ‘I’ve heard that,’ or [recognize] the wording, the style of the writing. It might jog somebody to think about who would’ve written this, how was this done?”

The first said she was safe and scared, while the second said she died shortly after she was kidnapped. Officials have not said if she is still alive.

No one has been arrested in Guthrie’s disappearance. It is not known how many people may have been involved or if she was taken by someone who knew her, according to the AP.

The FBI has released surveillance videos showing a masked person who appeared to have tampered with her camera.

Guthrie’s daughter, “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has made several pleas for information and the return of her mother, saying on Sept. 15 that she wanted to give her mother “a proper goodbye,” People reported.

On Aug. 1, six months after her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram, “Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on - because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake - our hearts are in ruins. Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me - we spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened. And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves.

“We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual - perhaps with someone they deeply love. Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation. There is a way out - to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing.”

The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery, Sky News reported.

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