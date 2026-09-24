NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip stepping away due to health concerns

The family of the 79-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer said he was stepping away from the limelight.

NASCAR Hall of Famer and broadcaster Darrell Waltrip is stepping away from public life to deal with health issues, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

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The family of the 79-year-old former driver and broadcaster said that Waltrip has been diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration complicated by possible chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) brought on by injuries during his racing career, USA Today reported.

“While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms,” Waltrip’s family said in its statement. “As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight. Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy -- spending his time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and his three young grandchildren. We are all grateful for your continued prayer, love and support!

“Boogity! Boogity! Boogity!”

Waltrip won three Cup championships, and his 84 wins on NASCAR’s main circuit put him in a fourth-place tie with Bobby Allison.

Darrell Waltrip's family has announced he has had a recent diagnosis of cognitive disease, which is causing some minor symptoms and will keep him away from the limelight. "Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy." ... Full statement: pic.twitter.com/HIptQustpE — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 23, 2026

Waltrip was Fox Sports’ first hire when the network launched its NASCAR coverage in 2001, The Associated Press reported. His enthusiasm and signature “Boogity! Boogity! Boogity! Let’s go racing, boys” call endeared him to NASCAR audiences.

Waltrip’s major wins include the 1989 Daytona 500 and the 1992 Southern 500. He was also a five-time winner at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte -- the winningest driver at the longest crown jewel race, USA Today reported.

Waltrip was twice voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, winning the honor in 1989 and 1990, according to the newspaper.

Waltrip developed several intense rivalries with drivers through the years, including Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Cale Yarborough, Rusty Wallace and Allison. Yarborough dubbed him “Jaws” because of his trash talking, USA Today reported.

From 2001 to 2019, Waltrip was the lead analyst for NASCAR races on Fox, earning an Emmy Award nomination in 2007, according to the newspaper.

He also appeared in racing films such as “Talladega Nights,” “Logan Lucky,” and the “Cars” franchise.

0 of 33 Darrell Waltrip: NASCAR driver Darrell Waltrip's race car is parked in the Daytona International Speedway garage before the 1987 Daytona 500. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The young racer made his NASCAR debut in February 1966. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: Darrell Waltrip poses with the P.B. Crowell car he raced to a 35th-place finish in the Permatex 300 NASCAR Sportsman race at Daytona International Speedway in 1973. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: Darrell Waltrip in 1975. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: The driver celebrates with his wife after winning the 1978 Southeastern 500 at Bristol. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: Darrell Waltrip at the 1978 Pocono 500/NASCAR Winston Cup Series Coca-Cola 500 at Pocono Raceway. (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Disney General Entertainment Con) Darrell Waltrip: The driver poses with his No. 88 Gatorade Chevy Monte Carlo before the 1980 Daytona 500. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The driver speaks with crew chief Tim Brewer before a 1981 race. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: The driver, right, speaks with fellow driver and country music singer Marty Robbins, left, before the 1982 Firecracker 400. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The driver poses with car owner Junior Johnson winning the Northwestern Bank 400 NASCAR Cup race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: The driver gets ready for the 1983 Daytona 500. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The driver celebrates after winning the 1984 TranSouth 500 at Darlington. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: Darrell Waltrip beat rival Dale Earnhardt out of the pits to to take the lead and win the 1983 Busch 500. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: The driver before the Winston Western 500 at California Speedway in November 1985. (Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The driver celebrates after winning The Winston All-Star race in 1985. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: The driver talks with his crew chief before the 1987 Firecracker 400. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The driver's pit crew help him cool down before the 1987 Firecracker 400. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The driver celebrates after winning the 1989 Daytona 500. (George Tiedemann/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima) Darrell Waltrip: Driver and car before the 1994 Daytona 500. (Brian Cleary/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The driver ponders his strategy before a 1998 race. (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group ) Darrell Waltrip: Darrell Waltrip signs the hood of his Toyota Tundra Truck before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kroger 200 in 2005. (Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: Darrell Waltrip, right, shares a laugh with Richard Petty, left, and Bobby Allison after the NASCAR Championship Contenders Press Conference in 2008. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The driver was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012. (John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR) Darrell Waltrip: The driver gets a hug from first lady Michelle Obama as President Barack Obama looks on during a National Prayer Breakfast in February 2015. (Pool/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip speaks during a news conference at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in September 2016. (Blaine Ohigashi/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The NASCAR Hall of Famer waves the green flag prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2019. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: The Hall of Fame driver behind the microphone in 2019. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip: NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip (L) and Richard Petty chat before the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May 2023. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

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