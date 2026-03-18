NASCAR suspends driver Daniel Dye after livestream comments

NASCAR suspended truck series driver Daniel Dye indefinitely on Tuesday for comments he made toward IndyCar driver David Malukas during a recent livestream.

In a video that saw wide circulation on social media, Dye, 22, of Daytona Beach, used voices that made inferences about Malukas’ sexuality, mimicking the driver’s voice at one point, The Associated Press reported.

Dye was opening trading cards in St. Petersburg, Florida and talking about his time with Malukas during a livestream that documented the event, USA Today reported.

NASCAR, in handing down the suspension, said that Dye’s language was “unacceptable” and said the driver must complete sensitivity training before he is allowed to compete again.

Dye’s racing sponsor, Kaulig Racing, also suspended him.

Dye was penalized under Section 4.3.C in the NASCAR Rule Book, according to NASCAR.com.

“NASCAR Members shall not make … a public statement or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition," the rule states.

Dye apologized to Malukas in a social media post, stating that his comments were “careless.”

“I chose my words poorly and I understand why it upset people,” he wrote. “I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. That’s now I want to represent myself.

“I have some close friends in the LBGT+ community who would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard.

“I didn’t think enough before I spoke, and I in no way meant any harm. I know that intention does not erase impact and I need to do better.”

It is the second time Dye has been suspended, the AP reported.

When he was 18 and competing in the ARCA series, Dye was arrested at a Daytona Beach high school after he allegedly punched a classmate. He was charged with felony battery and was suspended indefinitely.

Dye, who claimed the incident was part of a “game,” was reinstated when the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, the AP reported.

Dye has started 49 races in NASCAR’s Truck Series since 2023. He has finished in the top five twice and has 10 top-10 finishes.

He shifted to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series beginning in 2025. His best finish this season is a 13th-place showing in Atlanta.

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