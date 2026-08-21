No survivors: 8 killed in Alaska charter plane crash

FILE PHOTO: The seal for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is seen outside their offices on January 27, 2026, in Washington, DC. The NTSB is investigating the crash of a Cessna in a remote area of Alaska. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A charter plane crashed in a remote area of Alaska, killing all eight people on board.

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The crash of the “civilian-contracted aircraft” happened near Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site Airport on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

The radar site tracks aircraft in Alaska’s airspace and borders and is managed by the Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center. The center manages 21 installations in the Pacific, according to The Wall Street Journal. The installations can only be accessed by plane or barge, the Air Force said in 2015. Only military or approved charters can land at the facility, CNN reported.

The facilty has a nearly 4,000 foot long gravel runway and is on the slope of a more than 2,300 foot high mountain, according to FAA maps.

There were six passengers and two pilots on board the Cessna 441. It had taken off from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport en route to Cape Newenham, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Security Aviation operated the flight, according to Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The US Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District said two employees were among the victims, CNN reported.

The cause of the crash is not known, but CNN reported that it was foggy at the landing strip, according to the National Weather Service. Visibility was less than 800 feet about 15 minutes before the 12:15 p.m. local time crash.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan Command, the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and Eleventh Air Force, said the team was a group of “dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment. Our absolute priority right now is providing unwavering support to their families, friends and teammates during this devastating time. We are profoundly grateful for the swift and tireless response of our search and recovery professionals,” the AP reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB leading the probe. A final determination into the cause could take up to two years, CNN reported.

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