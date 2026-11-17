FILE PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the National Security Agency (NSA) shows its headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland. (Photo by NSA via Getty Images)

The classified network used by the National Security Agency is down, according to reports.

[ Read more trending news ]

NSA Net, which allows employees to communicate classified information internally, is apparently down, CNN reported, citing six people familiar with the situation.

There is no evidence of a cyberattack, according to CNN.

When Reuters asked for comment, the NSA did not immediately respond concerning the reported outage.

The New York Times reported that people who work at the intelligence agency staggered their arrivals at the headquarters building in Maryland.

One source told the Times the system had been unstable for weeks and had frustrated workers.

The newspaper called an NSA employee voicemail call box, which called the issue a “code yellow” day shift, the second-highest level of a three-tier system.

““Nonemergency personnel should begin staggered arrival no earlier than noon,” the recording said. “Emergency personnel to report for duty as scheduled.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group